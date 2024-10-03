Lane closed on M27 after vehicle stalls causing disruption
A lane has been closed on the M27 after a vehicle stalled.
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound at J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Traffic is coping well.”
Heavy delays were reported earlier through the construction area which have now subsided.
Further along, a crash on the M275 in Portsmouth is now causing delays.
