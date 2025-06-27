Portsmouth traffic: M275 delays northbound as lane closure causes heavy traffic for drivers leaving Portsmouth

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 17:05 BST

A lane closure on a major route out of Portsmouth is causing delays to drivers during rush hour.

Drivers on the M275 northbound are experiencing delays on Friday, June 27 with a lane closure as it joins the M27 eastbound resulting in a build up of traffic.

AA Traffic News is reporting: “Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on M275 Northbound between J2 Wharf Road (Rudmore Roundabout) and M27. Average speed ten mph.”

Delays are expected to increase as rush hour continues. Up to date traffic news can be found on AA Traffic News.

