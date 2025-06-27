This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A lane closure on a major route out of Portsmouth is causing delays to drivers during rush hour.

Drivers on the M275 northbound are experiencing delays on Friday, June 27 with a lane closure as it joins the M27 eastbound resulting in a build up of traffic.

Heavy traffic on the M275 northbound. | AA

AA Traffic News is reporting: “Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on M275 Northbound between J2 Wharf Road (Rudmore Roundabout) and M27. Average speed ten mph.”

Delays are expected to increase as rush hour continues. Up to date traffic news can be found on AA Traffic News.