Lane closure on A3 southbound following tyre change - delays
A lane closure has been put in place on the A3 due to a car needing a tyre change.
The AA has reported that there is slow moving traffic on the A3 southbound at the Chalton turn off due to the incident and, as a result, there are delays in the area.
The incident was first reported to the AA at 8:19am this morning (August 22).
