Lane closure on A3 southbound near Butser Ancient Farm due to emergency repair works
A lane has been closed on a major A road due to emergency repairs.
One lane has been closed on the A3 southbound near Butser Ancient Farm. The lane closure is a result of emergency repair works that being carried out.
The AA says: “One lane closed due to emergency repairs on A3 Southbound at (Chalton Turn Off).”
