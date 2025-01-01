Lane closure on A3 southbound near Butser Ancient Farm due to emergency repair works

A lane has been closed on a major A road due to emergency repairs.

One lane has been closed on the A3 southbound near Butser Ancient Farm. The lane closure is a result of emergency repair works that being carried out.

The AA says: “One lane closed due to emergency repairs on A3 Southbound at (Chalton Turn Off).”

