There are delays on the M27 westbound this morning due to a lane closure.

A car has broken down on the M27 Westbound by Wickham which has led to delays for drivers on Thursday, April 3. Delays are currently being experienced between Portsmouth and Segensworth.

AA Traffic News has reported: “One lane closed and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). “

