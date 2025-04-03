Lane closure on M27 causing long delays due to broken down vehicle

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 07:30 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 07:32 BST
There are delays on the M27 westbound this morning due to a lane closure.

A car has broken down on the M27 Westbound by Wickham which has led to delays for drivers on Thursday, April 3. Delays are currently being experienced between Portsmouth and Segensworth.

AA Traffic News has reported: “One lane closed and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). “

For the latest update on the incident visit AA Traffic News.

