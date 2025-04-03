Lane closure on M27 causing long delays due to broken down vehicle
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
A car has broken down on the M27 Westbound by Wickham which has led to delays for drivers on Thursday, April 3. Delays are currently being experienced between Portsmouth and Segensworth.
AA Traffic News has reported: “One lane closed and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). “
For the latest update on the incident visit AA Traffic News.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.