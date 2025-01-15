Lane closure on M27 eastbound due to stalled car, heavy delays in the area
A lane closure on the M27 has resulted in delays this morning.
One lane has been closed on the M27 eastbound due to a stalled car. As a result of the lane closure, there are significant delays.
The AA said: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound from J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham).”
