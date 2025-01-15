Lane closure on M27 eastbound due to stalled car, heavy delays in the area

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 07:35 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 07:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A lane closure on the M27 has resulted in delays this morning.

One lane has been closed on the M27 eastbound due to a stalled car. As a result of the lane closure, there are significant delays.

The AA said: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound from J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham).”

For more information about the delays, click here.

Related topics:TrafficM27Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice