Lane closure on M27 eastbounnd near Fareham following stalled car - delays in area
A lane has been closed on the M27 following an incident which is resulting in delays.
One lane has been closed on the M27 eastbound as a result of a stalled car. This closure is causing some delays in the area.
The AA said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham).”
