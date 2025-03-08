Lane closure on M27 eastbounnd near Fareham following stalled car - delays in area

A lane has been closed on the M27 following an incident which is resulting in delays.

One lane has been closed on the M27 eastbound as a result of a stalled car. This closure is causing some delays in the area.

The AA said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham).”

