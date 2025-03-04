Lane closure on M27 Westbound from junction 9 to junction 8 following stalled car

Drivers are facing a lane closure on the M27.

A lane has been closed on the M27 this morning (March 4) following a stalled car.

The AA said: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).”

There could be some delays as a result of the lane closure.

