Lane closure on M27 Westbound from junction 9 to junction 8 following stalled car
Drivers are facing a lane closure on the M27.
A lane has been closed on the M27 this morning (March 4) following a stalled car.
The AA said: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).”
There could be some delays as a result of the lane closure.
