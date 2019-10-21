Lane entry slip blocked on M27 junction for Fareham due to broken down vehicle

Have your say

A BROKEN down vehicle has blocked a lane entry slip on the M27.

The car has stopped in the eastbound entry slip at Junction 10 for Fareham but is currently not causing delays.

SEE ALSO: 'Notorious' Portsmouth cafe Hong Kong Tea Bar faces third prosecution in five years after inspectors found raw ducks dripping blood and mouse droppings

ROMANSE, Hampshire County Council’s traffic twitter account, tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED on the entry slip at J10/A32 #Fareham due to a broken down vehicle, no delays.

SEE ALSO: Two cars erupt in 8ft high flames after 'bangs' wake neighbours in Portsmouth