Lengthy delays for rush hour drivers on M27
Drivers on the M27 are suffering “severe delays” this morning.
Lengthy delays in the section of roadworks between junction 9 and 4 are being reported.
AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J4 M3. Average speed 15 mph.”
