Lengthy delays of up to 23 minutes on M27 westbound following ongoing roadworks

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 08:15 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 08:16 BST
Drivers are facing delays of up to 23 minutes on the M27 this morning.

There are heavy delays on the M27 westbound as a result of roadworks and lane closures.

Traffic placeholder image
Traffic

The AA said: “Severe delays of 23 minutes on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed ten mph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Two lanes closed and speed restriction of 50 mph due to resurfacing work on M27 both ways between J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).”

For more information about the traffic in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthTraffic
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice