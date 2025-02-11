Lengthy delays of up to 23 minutes on M27 westbound following ongoing roadworks
Drivers are facing delays of up to 23 minutes on the M27 this morning.
There are heavy delays on the M27 westbound as a result of roadworks and lane closures.
The AA said: “Severe delays of 23 minutes on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed ten mph.
“Two lanes closed and speed restriction of 50 mph due to resurfacing work on M27 both ways between J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).”