LIVE: A27 closed between Havant and Emsworth for weekend as bridge repairs continue
The road closure will be implemented between Havant and Emsworth on the eastbound carriageway whilst bridge repairs are carried out. This is the second weekend closure as bridge repairs have been carried out.
The closure will run between 9pm on Friday, September 20 to 6am on Monday, September 23, and overnight closures on the westbound carriageway continued until September 20.
The first road closure last weekend saw ‘unexpected’ levels of delays - and National Highways has been reminding drivers to allow extra time this weekend.
Gemma Luckhurst, Programme Delivery Manager for National Highways in the South East Region, said: “Our job is to keep the country moving and we plan all our closures extremely carefully to minimise disruption. The extent of the delays we saw during the first weekend closure were unexpected and – as we do with every closure – we will review our actions to see if there’s anything we can do to improve on the actions we took.
A27: Weekend closure travel updates
Key Events
- The closure will be on the eastbound carriageway
- This is the second full closure - and is for bridge repairs
- Diversion routes are in place for road users
- The closure will be in place until 6am on Monday, September 23
- Heavy congestion is expected across the weekend
A27 reopens
Hayling Island Traffic
Traffic has started building again for drivers attempting to leave Hayling Island. This is due to the A27 closure this weekend.
Drone Footage
Drone Footage captures delays
It's mental out there"
The traffic delays have been described as ‘mental’ by a reader.
Hefty wait times to leave Hayling Island
Drivers have taken to social media to warn others about the incredibly long delays on Hayling Island. If you are trying to get off of the island, you can expect delays of over an hour.
Farlington
It has been reported that the traffic is now backing from Havant down to Farlington due to the road closure.
Hayling Island Traffic
There is significant congestion for drivers trying to leave Hayling Island this morning. The traffic spans the length of Langstone Road and Havant Road northbound.
There are delays on the A27 ahead of the road closure this morning.
Congestion is expected to continue for the duration of the road closure which will be in place until Monday, September 23.
