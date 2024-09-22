Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Delays are anticipated this weekend following a full road closure on the A27 in Hampshire.

The road closure will be implemented between Havant and Emsworth on the eastbound carriageway whilst bridge repairs are carried out. This is the second weekend closure as bridge repairs have been carried out.

The closure will run between 9pm on Friday, September 20 to 6am on Monday, September 23, and overnight closures on the westbound carriageway continued until September 20.

The first road closure last weekend saw ‘unexpected’ levels of delays - and National Highways has been reminding drivers to allow extra time this weekend.

Gemma Luckhurst, Programme Delivery Manager for National Highways in the South East Region, said: “Our job is to keep the country moving and we plan all our closures extremely carefully to minimise disruption. The extent of the delays we saw during the first weekend closure were unexpected and – as we do with every closure – we will review our actions to see if there’s anything we can do to improve on the actions we took.