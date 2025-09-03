Live

LIVE: Eastern Road closures as works to fix burst sewage pipe continue

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 09:22 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 10:11 BST
Engineers are still investigating a burst sewer main on one of the busiest roads in the city, with lane closures in place since yesterday morning.

Drivers faced delays all day yesterday (September 3) after a sewer main on Eastern Road burst resulting in lane closures which are still in place as engineers continue to investigate and come up with a plan to repair it.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “There is a burst sewer pipe on the Eastern Road, Portsmouth, that occurred on Wednesday morning, 3 September. This is close to the junction with Burrfields Road.

Part of Eastern Road in Portsmouth is currently closed due to a burst sewer main.placeholder image
Part of Eastern Road in Portsmouth is currently closed due to a burst sewer main. | Portsmouth City Council

“Our teams are on site and we have reconfigured our network to manage flows and stop the leak. We are currently planning the best course of action to repair the sewer pipe.

“There is currently one road open Northbound and one lane open Southbound. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time due to the traffic management needed to work on the sewer pipe repair. We apologise to commuters and residents for the inconvenience caused.”

Southern Water’s website says that work is expected to continue at the site until September 25.

This comes after Eastern Road saw a number of closures last year following continued burst pipe problems.

Follow our live blog for updates about the road closure:

LIVE: Eastern Road Closure

Key Events

  • Eastern Road was closed following a burst sewer main - lane closures still in place
  • Southern Water remain at the scene to investigate
  • It follows a long-saga over repairs to the pipe along Eastern Road last year
  • School and work traffic is expected to increase next week
Thu, 04 Sep, 2025, 13:16 BST

UPDATE

All lanes on the northbound carriageway are open and one lane is open southbound.

Wed, 03 Sep, 2025, 16:18 BST

Traffic is already starting to build up on Eastern Road this afternoon. This comes following lane closures due to a burst sewer main.placeholder image
Traffic is already starting to build up on Eastern Road this afternoon. This comes following lane closures due to a burst sewer main. | AA
Wed, 03 Sep, 2025, 16:16 BST

Investigations are ongoing

Southern Water’s afternoon update says: “Once our investigations have been completed, we'll be carrying out the necessary repair works. We'll keep you updated on our progress.

Investigations are continuing on Eastern Road this afternoon following closures put in place this morning due to a burst sewer main.placeholder image
Investigations are continuing on Eastern Road this afternoon following closures put in place this morning due to a burst sewer main. | Habibur Rahman

“We thank customers in the area for their understanding, and will be working as quickly and safely as possible to have this resolved.”

Wed, 03 Sep, 2025, 16:12 BST

Rush hour...

Closures remain in place along Eastern Road with only one lane on either carriageway in operation. As a result, drivers should plan ahead during rush hour and expect delays in the area.

Wed, 03 Sep, 2025, 13:13 BST

UPDATE

Southern Water have posted an update on their social media, saying: “ We're sorry for the disruption next to the Southbound Eastern Road (A2030) in Portsmouth, close to the junction with Burrfields Road.

“Our teams are on site investigating a burst sewer pipe and planning repairs. There is currently one road open Northbound and one lane open Southbound.

“Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time due to the traffic management needed to work on the sewer pipe repair.”

Wed, 03 Sep, 2025, 11:52 BST

Clsoures remain in place and it is likely they will continue until this afternoon.

Wed, 03 Sep, 2025, 11:30 BST

Eastern Road: Last year's continued burst pipe problems

Wed, 03 Sep, 2025, 10:58 BST

UPDATE

One lane on both the northbound and southbound carriageway are now open as work continues to tackle the burst sewer main.

Wed, 03 Sep, 2025, 10:33 BST

Part of Eastern Road in Portsmouth is currently closed due to a burst sewer main.placeholder image
Part of Eastern Road in Portsmouth is currently closed due to a burst sewer main. | Portsmouth City Council
Wed, 03 Sep, 2025, 10:22 BST

Eastern Road

Eastern Road has been closed this morning (September 3) following a burst sewer main which is being dealt with by Southern Water.placeholder image
Eastern Road has been closed this morning (September 3) following a burst sewer main which is being dealt with by Southern Water. | Habibur Rahman
Wed, 03 Sep, 2025, 10:03 BST

Eastern Road

Wed, 03 Sep, 2025, 09:59 BST

Southbound remains closed

The AA says: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to burst water main on A2030 Eastern Road Southbound between Burrfields Road and Tangier Road. One lane (of two) is now open northbound. Southbound remains closed.”

Wed, 03 Sep, 2025, 09:51 BST

Last year...

Eastern Road was frequently closed at the start of last year following a series of incidents involving a burst pipe, causing havoc for drivers.

The repeated leaks were previously discovered along the sewer pipe on the southbound route, prompting Southern Water to undertake a number of closures for repairs.

The work involved a 500-metre-long stretch of sewer being relined to prevent anymore leaks, with the road closed for two weeks while the repairs were completed.

Wed, 03 Sep, 2025, 09:43 BST

WATCH

There are lengthy delays in and around Eastern Road this morning (September 3) following a burst sewer main.

Wed, 03 Sep, 2025, 09:39 BST

Southern Water Statement

A statement on Southern Water’s website says: “We're sorry to residents in the area who may be experiencing disruption. Our teams are investigating a suspected burst sewer main on Eastern Road.

“Once our investigations have been completed, we'll be carrying out the necessary repair works. We'll keep you updated on our progress.

“We thank customers in the area for their understanding, and will be working as quickly and safely as possible to have this resolved.”

Wed, 03 Sep, 2025, 09:22 BST

The Portsmouth City Council

