LIVE: Eastern Road closures as works to fix burst sewage pipe continue
Drivers faced delays all day yesterday (September 3) after a sewer main on Eastern Road burst resulting in lane closures which are still in place as engineers continue to investigate and come up with a plan to repair it.
A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “There is a burst sewer pipe on the Eastern Road, Portsmouth, that occurred on Wednesday morning, 3 September. This is close to the junction with Burrfields Road.
“Our teams are on site and we have reconfigured our network to manage flows and stop the leak. We are currently planning the best course of action to repair the sewer pipe.
“There is currently one road open Northbound and one lane open Southbound. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time due to the traffic management needed to work on the sewer pipe repair. We apologise to commuters and residents for the inconvenience caused.”
This comes after Eastern Road saw a number of closures last year following continued burst pipe problems.
Follow our live blog for updates about the road closure:
LIVE: Eastern Road Closure
All lanes on the northbound carriageway are open and one lane is open southbound.
Investigations are ongoing
Southern Water’s afternoon update says: “Once our investigations have been completed, we'll be carrying out the necessary repair works. We'll keep you updated on our progress.
“We thank customers in the area for their understanding, and will be working as quickly and safely as possible to have this resolved.”
Rush hour...
Closures remain in place along Eastern Road with only one lane on either carriageway in operation. As a result, drivers should plan ahead during rush hour and expect delays in the area.
Southern Water have posted an update on their social media, saying: “ We're sorry for the disruption next to the Southbound Eastern Road (A2030) in Portsmouth, close to the junction with Burrfields Road.
“Our teams are on site investigating a burst sewer pipe and planning repairs. There is currently one road open Northbound and one lane open Southbound.
“Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time due to the traffic management needed to work on the sewer pipe repair.”
Clsoures remain in place and it is likely they will continue until this afternoon.
Eastern Road: Last year's continued burst pipe problems
One lane on both the northbound and southbound carriageway are now open as work continues to tackle the burst sewer main.
Southbound remains closed
The AA says: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to burst water main on A2030 Eastern Road Southbound between Burrfields Road and Tangier Road. One lane (of two) is now open northbound. Southbound remains closed.”
Last year...
Eastern Road was frequently closed at the start of last year following a series of incidents involving a burst pipe, causing havoc for drivers.
The repeated leaks were previously discovered along the sewer pipe on the southbound route, prompting Southern Water to undertake a number of closures for repairs.
The work involved a 500-metre-long stretch of sewer being relined to prevent anymore leaks, with the road closed for two weeks while the repairs were completed.
There are lengthy delays in and around Eastern Road this morning (September 3) following a burst sewer main.
Southern Water Statement
A statement on Southern Water’s website says: “We're sorry to residents in the area who may be experiencing disruption. Our teams are investigating a suspected burst sewer main on Eastern Road.
“Once our investigations have been completed, we'll be carrying out the necessary repair works. We'll keep you updated on our progress.