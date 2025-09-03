LIVE: Eastern Road closures as works to fix burst sewage pipe continue

Engineers are still investigating a burst sewer main on one of the busiest roads in the city, with lane closures in place since yesterday morning.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “There is a burst sewer pipe on the Eastern Road, Portsmouth, that occurred on Wednesday morning, 3 September. This is close to the junction with Burrfields Road.

Part of Eastern Road in Portsmouth is currently closed due to a burst sewer main. | Portsmouth City Council

“Our teams are on site and we have reconfigured our network to manage flows and stop the leak. We are currently planning the best course of action to repair the sewer pipe.

“There is currently one road open Northbound and one lane open Southbound. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time due to the traffic management needed to work on the sewer pipe repair. We apologise to commuters and residents for the inconvenience caused.”

Southern Water’s website says that work is expected to continue at the site until September 25.

This comes after Eastern Road saw a number of closures last year following continued burst pipe problems.