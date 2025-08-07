LIVE: Hefty delays on M3 as thousands flock to Hampshire's popular Boomtown Festival
As thousands of people make their way to Boomtown Festival, which takes place between August 6 and August 10, drivers in the area are being faced with significant congestion.
National Highways wrote on X: “There are delays of up to 20 minutes on the #M3 eastbound J12 #Eastleigh to J10 #Winchester as we see traffic heading towards @BoomtownFair#A34 southbound also has delays of 20 minutes on approach to Winchester.
“Please allow extra time if travelling in the area today.”
Located on the Matterly Estate, near Winchester, the AA has said there is ‘congestion to most local routes through the estate including the B3404 Alresford Road and the A272, with the A34 solid back to Kings Worthy.’
Follow our live blog for traffic updates throughout the day.
Boomtown Festival: Major M3 traffic
Key Events
- Severe delays on M3 and A31 as thousands head to Boomtown
- Congestion to most local routes
AA - Severe delays
The AA says: “Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on A34 Southbound between B3420 and M3 J9 (Winnal roundabout / Winchester North). Average speed ten mph.”
