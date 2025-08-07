National Highways has advised drivers to ‘allow extra time’ when travelling on the M3 today as thousands flock to a nearby festival.

As thousands of people make their way to Boomtown Festival, which takes place between August 6 and August 10, drivers in the area are being faced with significant congestion.

National Highways wrote on X: “There are delays of up to 20 minutes on the #M3 eastbound J12 #Eastleigh to J10 #Winchester as we see traffic heading towards @BoomtownFair#A34 southbound also has delays of 20 minutes on approach to Winchester.

“Please allow extra time if travelling in the area today.”

Located on the Matterly Estate, near Winchester, the AA has said there is ‘congestion to most local routes through the estate including the B3404 Alresford Road and the A272, with the A34 solid back to Kings Worthy.’

Follow our live blog for traffic updates throughout the day.