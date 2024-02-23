M27 fatal crash: Motorway between Fareham and Southampton fully reopened after horror crash and repairs
The westbound route between junctions nine and five were shut off since February 21. Repairs were out to the gantry following a collision between a lorry, Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday.
The lorry driver, a man in his 30s, died at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services. Three people, a 32-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, all of no fixed abode, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
They were taken to hospital. A motorway gantry was damaged following the collision, with the lorry also catching fire. National Highways organised a diversion route, with huge tailbacks being caused while the repairs took place. The motorway has now been fully reopened.
The transport body said: "The lane 1 (of 4) closure that remained on the #M27 westbound between J7 (#HedgeEnd) and J5 (#Southampton) has been lifted. All lanes are fully open on the carriageway. Traffic flowing well in the area. Have a safe journey."
M27 diversion route
National highways have published a diversion route for motorists while repairs continue on the M27. The details are below:
1. From the M27 westbound, leave at junction 9.
2. At the roundabout, use the 1st exit and join the A27.
3. Follow the A27 to the Segensworth roundabout.
4. At the roundabout, use the 5th exit and remain on the A27.
5. Follow the A27 for approximately 3 miles, through Park Gate/Sarisbury and continuing over the River Hamble, to the Windhover roundabout - (there is a low bridge with a height restriction of 15ft 9ins on the A27 bridge road just after the River Hamble before Bursledon.
6. Use the fourth exit and continue on the A27.
7. Follow the A27 West End Road for approximately one mile, to the next roundabout.
8. At the next roundabout, use the second exit and continue on the A27
9. Continue on the A27 for approximately 2 miles, through West End to a roundabout with Wide Lane.
10. Use the second exit and join Wide Lane.
11. Continue on Wide Lane passing beneath the M27 to a roundabout.
12. Use the first exit and continue to the A335 Wide Lane roundabout.
13. Use the first exit and join the A335.
14. Continue to the M27 junction 5 interchange.
15. At junction 5 roundabout, use the 3rd exit to re-join the M27 westbound.
Severe A27 delays
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reports that there are long delays in the Park gate area due to diverted traffic.
"A27 #ParkGate/#LowerSwanwick - Approx. 50 mins delay westbound on Southampton Rd/Bridge Rd between #Segensworth Rbt and Swanwick Ln. #DivertingTraffic," HCCTT reports.
Further A27 delays
HCCTT reports that the westbound route between Southampton Road and St Margaret's Road is gridlocked.
Full National Highways statement
Here is the latest full statement from National Highways regarding the work currently being undertaken on the M27.
They said: "The gantry in question was decommissioned and switched off yesterday and teams are due on scene to begin work on removing the gantry at noon today (Thursday). Other work in the area, which would have taken place under closures at a later date, are also being carried out to minimise future disruptions.
"It is unknown how long the removal will take and drivers should plan their journeys before setting off. While the closure remains in place, road users are being asked to follow the official diversion route."
Mark Hallett, National Highways operations manager in the South East, said: “Any loss of life on our network is a tragedy and our thoughts are with those affected by what happened yesterday. This is a complex situation and removing the damaged gantry will take a number of hours. This is a structure that is 9m tall and spans multiple lanes of traffic.
“The safety of those travelling on our network is our number one priority and keeping the entire carriageway closed is the safest way for us to remove the gantry. My advice to road users is please avoid the area. If that’s not possible, please allow yourself extra time to complete your journey.”
Curbridge delays
HCCTT is reporting significant delays on the A3051. due to diverted traffic.
Wickham delays
Motorists in the Wickham area are experiencing delays due to diverted traffic.
Swanwick delays
HCCTT reports that drivers are being stuck in delays of approximately one hour on the westbound route of Swanwick Lane.
Gridlocked traffic
Wave15Travel reports that traffic is gridlocked on the diversion route.
Diversion route delays
HCCTT reports that there are significant delays in the Sarisbury and park Gate area. Motorists are stuck in one hour tailbacks.