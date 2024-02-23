Here is the latest full statement from National Highways regarding the work currently being undertaken on the M27.

They said: "The gantry in question was decommissioned and switched off yesterday and teams are due on scene to begin work on removing the gantry at noon today (Thursday). Other work in the area, which would have taken place under closures at a later date, are also being carried out to minimise future disruptions.

"It is unknown how long the removal will take and drivers should plan their journeys before setting off. While the closure remains in place, road users are being asked to follow the official diversion route."

Mark Hallett, National Highways operations manager in the South East, said: “Any loss of life on our network is a tragedy and our thoughts are with those affected by what happened yesterday. This is a complex situation and removing the damaged gantry will take a number of hours. This is a structure that is 9m tall and spans multiple lanes of traffic.