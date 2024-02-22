Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnt out lorry on M27 that hit gantry. Pic: National Highways

The Highways authority, which assumed control of the motorway scene from police earlier this morning, has warned drivers this morning that junctions 5 to 9 westbound are likely to remain shut until this evening. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area or allow extra time for journeys.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways said the three-vehicle collision and subsequent lorry fire had damaged an overhead gantry and made travelling on the westbound section of the M27 “too dangerous” at present. Urgent assessments and work to establish whether the gantry needs to be removed have been taking place overnight and will continue today after Hampshire Police handed over the scene to National Highways around 4.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Perrett, National Highways operations manager in the South East, said: “We are doing everything we can to get the road open, but our priority will always be the safety of the public, and at the present time we need to establish how badly damaged the overhead gantry is before allowing vehicles to pass underneath it.

“As a result of yesterday’s collision, a light goods vehicle collided with the gantry and subsequently caught fire while resting against the main support for the gantry. Now that Hampshire Police have concluded their investigations at the scene and the vehicle has been recovered, we are assessing the gantry and a nearby retaining wall that was also damaged to see what work – including the possible removal of the gantry – is necessary before the section of road can be opened again.

“This is complex work and could lead to the closure remaining in place for a number of hours today. My advice to road users is please avoid the area. If that’s not possible, please allow yourself extra time to complete your journey. We will provide updates of the ongoing work today and will be considering all options to get traffic moving safely past the scene as soon as possible.”

The initial incident occurred around 12.30pm yesterday when a three-vehicle collision occurred on the westbound M27 near junction 5 for Eastleigh. This involved two cars and an LGV (light good vehicle). The LGV struck and came to rest against a motorway gantry following the collision and subsequently caught fire.

M27 crash scene. Pic: National Highways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire Police have confirmed the driver of the LGV - a man in his 30s - died as a result of the collision and three other people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision.

“While the closure remains in place, road users are being asked to follow the official diversion route,” National Highways said in a statement.

Exact details of the route can be found here: M27 closure diversion. For further updates you can follow National Highways (South East) on 'X' @HighwaysSouthEast