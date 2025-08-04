Live

LIVE: M3 remains closed near Winchester following crash involving lorry as emergency repairs get underway

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 07:56 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 10:37 BST
Commuters are facing serious delays on the M3 this morning due to a crash involving a lorry.

Recovery work is taking place on the M3 this morning after a crash has left the eastbound carriageway closed.

National Highways South took to X, saying: “The #M3 in #Hampshire is closed eastbound within J9 near #Winchester due to a collision involving a lorry.

“Recovery is ongoing at scene. Our contractors will be attending to carry out repairs.”

M3 Closed

Key Events

  • The M3 is currently closed on the eastbound carriageway
  • There are heavy delays of 30 minutes
  • This comes following a crash involving a lorry
10:35 BST

Huge delays continue

09:37 BST

National Highways

09:36 BST

National Highways Update

Recovery work has been completed on the M3 within junction 9, but emergency barrier repairs are needed.

There are currently 45 minute delays and 6 miles of congestion.

08:22 BST

Lorry crashes into concrete barrier

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Police were called just after 5am this morning (August 4) to a report of a lorry colliding with a concrete barrier on the M3 northbound.

“No injuries have been reported.”

08:15 BST

M3: Major Traffic

Traffic is gridlock on the M3 this morning following a serious crash involving a lorry.placeholder image
Traffic is gridlock on the M3 this morning following a serious crash involving a lorry. | AA
08:12 BST

M3

The police have been contacted for more information regarding the crash.

08:02 BST

M3 - National Highways

