LIVE: M3 remains closed near Winchester following crash involving lorry as emergency repairs get underway
Recovery work is taking place on the M3 this morning after a crash has left the eastbound carriageway closed.
National Highways South took to X, saying: “The #M3 in #Hampshire is closed eastbound within J9 near #Winchester due to a collision involving a lorry.
“Recovery is ongoing at scene. Our contractors will be attending to carry out repairs.”
M3 Closed
Huge delays continue
National Highways
National Highways Update
Recovery work has been completed on the M3 within junction 9, but emergency barrier repairs are needed.
There are currently 45 minute delays and 6 miles of congestion.
Lorry crashes into concrete barrier
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Police were called just after 5am this morning (August 4) to a report of a lorry colliding with a concrete barrier on the M3 northbound.
“No injuries have been reported.”
M3: Major Traffic
The police have been contacted for more information regarding the crash.
