Eastern Road: Live Portsmouth traffic updates as major road fully reopened after burst sewer
The leak took place on the southbound route between Anchorage Park and the roundabout, which had to be closed while engineers carried out repairs. Commuters suffered severe delays, with traffic backing up on the A27 and A3(M).
A Southern Water spokesperson said the route has now been fully reopened. They added the leak took place at a section of pipe which is due to be re-lined, in what will be the third phase of works on the sewer.
“Our teams were on site in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 18 April, at Eastern Road to attend to a sewer burst. We have switched off the sewer and are diverting the flow to Cosham Pumping Station and their storm tanks.
“The area of the burst sewer is part of the scheduled third phase of re-lining of the sewer on Eastern Road. The third phase of re-lining work is being taken now to avoid more challenging times in the future. We apologise for the disruption this work has caused residents, businesses and commuters.”
Portsmouth City Council reported on Facebook earlier this morning that flooding was making conditions “not safe for drivers”. Southern Water tankers were on site to clear the flooding and assess the damage.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reported there were delays of an hour on the A3 southbound on London Road, between Mill Road in Waterlooville and the A27 at the Portsbridge roundabout.
The AA Traffic Map currently reports that delays have eased in the area and traffic is moving more freely. Further live traffic updates can be found at the bottom of this article.
Eastern Road Closed Again
Southern Water update
Southern Water have issued an update following the burst sewer on Eastern Road this morning.
A spokesperson said the route is now fully reopened, with the issue taking place at a section of the sewer which is due to be fixed at the third phase of works planned.
Current Traffic On Eastern Road
DJI Fly submitted a picture of traffic moving freely on Eastern Road this morning. The route has been partially reopened, with delays easing following the morning rush hour.
Latest Traffic Update
The Traffic Map reports congestion has eased on Eastern Road and the major roads around it, including the A3(M), M27 and A27.
Public Transport Disruption
Stagecoach South reports there are delays to number 23 services in the Cosham and Hilsea areas due to the Eastern Road partial closure.
Gas infrastructure works are also taking place on London Road.
Eastern Road Update
The AA Traffic Map reports there is still queueing traffic from the A27 to Anchorage Park.
They added that congestion is backed up alongside the A27 from Havant to the Portsbridge roundabout.
Public Transport Disruption
Stagecoach South reports all of its buses on the number 21 route are experiencing disruption due to the Eastern Road closure, despite part of the road being reopened.
The bus company said: “Portsmouth service 21, due to the earlier closure of the southbound Eastern Road, services are still experiencing delays. Buses are now operating the normal route southbound.”
Severe A3 delays
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reports there are delays of up to an hour on the A3 southbound due to the closure of Eastern Road.
HCCTT reports: “#A3 Southbound - approx 60-minute delays on London Rd between Mill Rd #Waterlooville and A27/#M27 Portsbridge Rbt.”
A27 delays
The AA traffic map is major disruption on the A27. They said: “Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.”
Eastern Road Closed Again
Southern Water engineers have scrambled to fix a burst sewer. The leak took place at the same section which was previously repaired.
PCC reported this morning: “UPDATE: Eastern Road one lane closed southbound. Northbound lane reopened.
“Earlier this morning Eastern Road southbound and one lane on the northbound were closed between Anchorage Road and the roundabout. This is because Southern Water's sewer main has burst to the south of the section they had repaired, and there is flooding which is not safe for drivers.
“Southern Water tankers are on site clearing the flooding so that the damage can be assessed. The footpath and cycle paths remain open. Please plan your journey and allow extra time.”
