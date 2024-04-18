Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The leak took place on the southbound route between Anchorage Park and the roundabout, which had to be closed while engineers carried out repairs. Commuters suffered severe delays, with traffic backing up on the A27 and A3(M).

Current traffic on Eastern Road on April 18. Picture: DJI Fly

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Southern Water spokesperson said the route has now been fully reopened. They added the leak took place at a section of pipe which is due to be re-lined, in what will be the third phase of works on the sewer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our teams were on site in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 18 April, at Eastern Road to attend to a sewer burst. We have switched off the sewer and are diverting the flow to Cosham Pumping Station and their storm tanks.

“The area of the burst sewer is part of the scheduled third phase of re-lining of the sewer on Eastern Road. The third phase of re-lining work is being taken now to avoid more challenging times in the future. We apologise for the disruption this work has caused residents, businesses and commuters.”

Portsmouth City Council reported on Facebook earlier this morning that flooding was making conditions “not safe for drivers”. Southern Water tankers were on site to clear the flooding and assess the damage.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reported there were delays of an hour on the A3 southbound on London Road, between Mill Road in Waterlooville and the A27 at the Portsbridge roundabout.

The AA Traffic Map currently reports that delays have eased in the area and traffic is moving more freely. Further live traffic updates can be found at the bottom of this article.