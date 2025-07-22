LIVE: A3(M) reopens following welfare report after man spotted on 'wrong side of bridge railings'
The A3(M) has now fully reopened after a lengthy closure, between junction and junction 3, of over an hour this morning (July 22) following a welfare report.
Police have confirmed they were called at 10.02am to a concerns for the welfare of a man ‘who was on the wrong side of the railings of the bridge across the A3(M).’
As a result, the road was closed and emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the scene with the police saying the man ‘came down from the bridge at 11.47am and was brought to safety.’
UPDATE: POLICE COMMENT
The police have confirmed the A3(M) closure was due to a welfare report after a man was seen on the wrong side of the bridge railings across the motorway.
UPDATE
Air Ambulance issues comment
A spokesperson said: "Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed that the air ambulance was dispatched at 10:38am to an incident in Waterlooville on Tuesday 22 July.
“The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient on scene before returning to base."
A27 Delays
Amid the ongoing police incident on the A3(M) traffic is now backing onto the A27 eastbound.
Huge delays of over an hour
Readers of The News have reported that they have been stuck on the A3(M) since 10.30am this morning with no signs of traffic moving in the near future.
One reader said: “Been sat on A3(M) southbound just south of W’ville since 10.35am and not moved an inch.”
Air Ambulance spotted
An air ambulance has been spotted near the scene of the A3(M) incident with police already on site.
