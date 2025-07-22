A ‘police led’ incident on the A3(M) resulted in the motorway being closed for over an hour this morning after a man was spotted on the wrong side of the bridge railings across the major road.

Police have confirmed they were called at 10.02am to a concerns for the welfare of a man ‘who was on the wrong side of the railings of the bridge across the A3(M).’

