A3(M) reopens following welfare report after man spotted on 'wrong side of bridge railings'

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 12:28 BST
A ‘police led’ incident on the A3(M) resulted in the motorway being closed for over an hour this morning after a man was spotted on the wrong side of the bridge railings across the major road.

The A3(M) has now fully reopened after a lengthy closure, between junction and junction 3, of over an hour this morning (July 22) following a welfare report.

Police have confirmed they were called at 10.02am to a concerns for the welfare of a man ‘who was on the wrong side of the railings of the bridge across the A3(M).’

As a result, the road was closed and emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the scene with the police saying the man ‘came down from the bridge at 11.47am and was brought to safety.’

A3(M) Serious incident

Key Events

  • A3(M) closed in both directions
  • The closure comes as police deal with a serious incident
  • Traffic is currently at a standstill
  • The A3(M) has now fully reopend but traffic remains heavy
12:28 BST

UPDATE: POLICE COMMENT

The police have confirmed the A3(M) closure was due to a welfare report after a man was seen on the wrong side of the bridge railings across the motorway.

12:14 BST

UPDATE

12:05 BST

Air Ambulance issues comment

A spokesperson said: "Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed that the air ambulance was dispatched at 10:38am to an incident in Waterlooville on Tuesday 22 July.

“The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient on scene before returning to base."

12:03 BST

A27 Delays

Amid the ongoing police incident on the A3(M) traffic is now backing onto the A27 eastbound.

12:00 BST

Huge delays of over an hour

Readers of The News have reported that they have been stuck on the A3(M) since 10.30am this morning with no signs of traffic moving in the near future.

One reader said: “Been sat on A3(M) southbound just south of W’ville since 10.35am and not moved an inch.”

11:52 BSTUpdated 11:59 BST

Air Ambulance spotted

An air ambulance has been spotted near the scene of the A3(M) incident with police already on site.

11:51 BST

NATIONAL HIGHWAYS

11:49 BST

Delays

