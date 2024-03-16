Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The section of the M25, between junctions 10 and 11, is shut until Monday morning at 6am. National Highways is carrying out a project to demolish a bridge and build a new gantry.

Pompey fans are set to be caught up in the traffic jams, as nearly 4,000 supporters are due to make the trip to the top of the table League One clash against Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium. As previously reported in The News, National Highways said modelling in the planning stages showed delays of up to five hours without mitigation measures - including asking drivers to avoid the area.

The M25 between junctions 10 and 11 will be closed this weekend. Pompey fans are set to get caught up in the traffic on their trip to Peterborough. Picture: Simon Turner/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

In its most recent update on X, formerly known as Twitter, National Highways said there is now two miles of congestion, which is expected to increase. Discussing the closure and the diversion route, National Highways said on its website: "Taking the M25 in the other direction to avoid our closure is also an option. Either way, if you do travel, please leave a lot of extra time for your journey.

"We carefully plan all our closures to limit disruption, but sometimes it's not possible to carry out all the work that's needed without a closure. We have planned all our closures to avoid holiday periods and key events in the area. The work needs to be carried out now to continue the good progress on the delivery of the scheme which is due to open to traffic next summer." This is the first daytime closure of the motorway, which encircles London, since 1986.