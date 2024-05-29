London Road on A3 near Cowplain closed in both directions following collision

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th May 2024, 13:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A major road near Cowplain has been closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.

London Road, A3 (Cowplain), has been closed in both directions between Padnell Road and Longwood Avenue due to a collision. As a result, there are heavy delays in the area while emergency services are on the scene.

For more information about the collision, click here.

Related topics:London RoadRTCEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.