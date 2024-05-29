London Road on A3 near Cowplain closed in both directions following collision
A major road near Cowplain has been closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.
London Road, A3 (Cowplain), has been closed in both directions between Padnell Road and Longwood Avenue due to a collision. As a result, there are heavy delays in the area while emergency services are on the scene.
