'Long delays' after traffic incident on A27 by Eastern Road in Portsmouth
Long delays are being reported after a traffic incident at the A27 and Eastern Road junction.
AA Traffic News said: “Long delays and one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on A27 Westbound at A2030 Eastern Road.
“Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.”
