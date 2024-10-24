A3(M): 'Long delays' as traffic incident causes severe delays
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
“Long delays” are being reported on the A3(M) after a traffic incident this morning.
AA Traffic News said: “Long delays and one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on A3 Northbound from Chalton turn off to Buriton turn off. Congestion to just past A3M J2 (Horndean / Cowplain). Severe delays of 24 minutes on A3 Northbound between A3(M) (Clanfield) and B2070. Average speed five mph.”
Delays were also being reported further south. The AA added: “Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays easing on A3(M) Northbound between J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville) and A3 (Clanfield). Average speed ten mph.”
