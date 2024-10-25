Long delays for M27 rush hour drivers after crash leaves road blocked
The incident happened on the A31 westbound close to junction 1 on the M27. Delays are stretching back to junction 2 of the M27.
AA Traffic News said: “Long delays and lane closed due to crash on A31 Westbound from M27 J1 (Cadnam) to A31 (Fritham / Emery Down Turn Off). Congestion to Almost back to J2 M27.
“Severe delays of 23 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton) and A31. Average speed five mph.”
Meanwhile, a crash has also been reported nearby on a separate road. The AA added: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A337 Shrubbs Hill Road Northbound from Beechen Lane to A35 High Street.”
The A31 westbound was also closed on Tuesday following a serious crash around 5pm that led to two-hour delays for drivers.
