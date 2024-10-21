Long delays for rush hour drivers on M27 this morning

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 08:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Long delays are being reported on the M27 this morning.

AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J4 M3. Average speed 15 mph.”

Referring to the eastbound side, the AA added: “Delays of seven minutes on M27 Eastbound between J4 M3 and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 20 mph.”

Related topics:M27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice