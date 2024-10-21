Long delays for rush hour drivers on M27 this morning
Long delays are being reported on the M27 this morning.
AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J4 M3. Average speed 15 mph.”
Referring to the eastbound side, the AA added: “Delays of seven minutes on M27 Eastbound between J4 M3 and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 20 mph.”
