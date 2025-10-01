Long delays on the M275 in Portsmouth with reports of emergency services in attendance

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2025, 16:49 BST

Drivers are facing long delays leaving Portsmouth due to an incident on the M275.

There is currently queuing traffic leaving the city on the M275 on Wednesday, October 1. The reason for the delay has not yet been confirmed but drivers affected by the issue have reported a number of emergency service vehicles in attendance as a result of a crash which left two lanes blocked.

There are also delays southbound on the M275 back to the North Harbour junction, with football traffic also pouring into the city as a result of Pompey’s game against Watford this evening.

Traffic is being affected on other routes out of the city as drivers try to avoid the incident leading to other delays, according to the AA.

We will provide a further update as soon as more information is available.

