Drivers are being advised to allow extra time when travelling on the M271 today.

For safety reasons, one lane of the northbound carriageway has been closed from Redbridge roundabout. This is due to a loose section of concrete being identified within the carriageway during a routine inspection. National Highways contractors are en route to carry out permanent repairs this evening.

To ensure these repairs can be carried out safely, a full overnight closure will be in place from 8pm. This will be on the northbound carriageway from Redbridge roundabout with a diversion route in place.

