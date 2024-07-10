Loose concrete on M271 results in northbound lane closure from Redbridge roundabout
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Drivers are being advised to allow extra time when travelling on the M271 today.
For safety reasons, one lane of the northbound carriageway has been closed from Redbridge roundabout. This is due to a loose section of concrete being identified within the carriageway during a routine inspection. National Highways contractors are en route to carry out permanent repairs this evening.
To ensure these repairs can be carried out safely, a full overnight closure will be in place from 8pm. This will be on the northbound carriageway from Redbridge roundabout with a diversion route in place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.