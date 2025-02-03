Bin lorry and car crash as road closed off both ways near M27

A car and bin lorry have been involved in a crash near the M27 - with a road closed off.

Breaking news

Grange Road in Netley has been closed off both ways following the incident around 9am.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash, a car and lorry involved on Grange Road both ways from A3025 Portsmouth Road to Woolston Road.”

A police spokesperson said: “This was reported at 9.08am and involved a car and a bin lorry. No injuries have been reported.”