Bin lorry and car crash as road closed off both ways near M27
A car and bin lorry have been involved in a crash near the M27 - with a road closed off.
Grange Road in Netley has been closed off both ways following the incident around 9am.
AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash, a car and lorry involved on Grange Road both ways from A3025 Portsmouth Road to Woolston Road.”
A police spokesperson said: “This was reported at 9.08am and involved a car and a bin lorry. No injuries have been reported.”