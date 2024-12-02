Lorry and car crash on M3 causing all traffic to be held by police
The incident happened just before 4.30pm on the northbound section at junction 11 for Winchester. Police stopped traffic while the situation was dealt with - with all three lanes now cleared and reopened. No one was injured.
A post from AA Traffic News said: “Delays due to earlier traffic problem on M3 Northbound at J11 A3090 (Winchester South). All lanes have been reopened.”
Hampshire Traffic and Travel said: “All lanes cleared at J11/A3090 #Winchester after the earlier incident, delays remain on approach.” A previous post from the travel service had said: “All lanes being held at J11/A3090 #Winchester due to an incident, delays on approach.”
A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 4.23pm to reports of a collision on the northbound carriageway of the M3 at junction 11. The collision involved a car and a lorry. No one was injured."
