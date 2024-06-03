Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a result of the closure of a major motorway this weekend.

The M25 will be closed westbound between junction 9 and 10 from 9pm on Saturday, June 8 until 9am on Sunday, June 9. During this time the eastbound carriageway will also be closed at junction 10 with a diversion in place.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Between 9pm on Saturday, June 8 and 9am Sunday, June 9, we're closing the westbound carriageway of the M25 between Junction 9 and 10 and this will also include Cobham Services. This is to install a new bridge deck over the eastbound gyratory.

“The eastbound carriageway which will also be closed on the M25 at J10 during this time with a diversion via the exit slip, roundabout, and entry slip road where road users will be able to re-join the M25.

“Please do not to use a Satnav when following any of our diversions because there is a risk it could direct you down an unsuitable road or back onto the network where it is closed.”