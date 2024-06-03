M25 Closure: Junction 9 and 10 to be closed westbound overnight in June including Cobham Services
The M25 will be closed westbound between junction 9 and 10 from 9pm on Saturday, June 8 until 9am on Sunday, June 9. During this time the eastbound carriageway will also be closed at junction 10 with a diversion in place.
This will be the third time that the M25 has closed this year, with heavy traffic disruption on the previous two occasions. However, they were for the full weekend rather than just overnight.
A National Highways spokesperson said: “Between 9pm on Saturday, June 8 and 9am Sunday, June 9, we're closing the westbound carriageway of the M25 between Junction 9 and 10 and this will also include Cobham Services. This is to install a new bridge deck over the eastbound gyratory.
“The eastbound carriageway which will also be closed on the M25 at J10 during this time with a diversion via the exit slip, roundabout, and entry slip road where road users will be able to re-join the M25.
“Please do not to use a Satnav when following any of our diversions because there is a risk it could direct you down an unsuitable road or back onto the network where it is closed.”
Further information on the project can be found on the National Highways website.
