A major motorway in England is set to close for a whole weekend in July with long delays expected despite diversions being in place.

A section of the M25 is set to be closed for a full weekend for the third time this year. The closure is scheduled between junction 10 and 11 from 9pm on Friday, July 12 until 6am on Monday, July 15.

Diversion will be in place but National Highways are advising people to travel only if necessary. A National Highways spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the M25 between junctions 10 and 11 will be closed from 9pm Friday 12 July to 6am Monday 15 July 2024. We need to close the motorway to install a new bridge on the roundabout at Junction 10.

“We’re grateful to all drivers who avoided previous closures and completed their journeys in other ways. We urge you to do the same again. If you do travel, expect delays and please leave a lot of extra time for your journey.”