The M25 is set to be closed this weekend as the multi-million project to create a new junction where it meets the A3 nears completion.

Work has been ongoing for some time at the junction - said to be the busiest interchange in the country - which is used by Hampshire drivers heading towards London and further north.

The M25 will be closed for two full weekends in March to allow for old bridges over the carriageway to be demolished and removed. This will be followed by a closure of the A3 in April.

This is the third of five full weekend closures of the M25 to take place with a further two due later this year.

The dates for the next major road closures are:

M25 closed between junction 10 and 11 from 9pm on Friday, March 7 to 6am on Monday, March 10

M25 closed between junction 10 and 11 from 9pm Friday, March 21 to 6am on Monday, March 24

A3 closed in both directions at M25 Junction 10 and Cobham Roundabout/A245 between April 11-14.

Concertgoers, sports fans and holidaymakers travelling to London and surrounding areas are among those urged to plan their journeys well in advance and ensure they allow extra time or make alternative travel arrangements.

M25 diversion March 7-10 2025

Junction 10 to junction 11 - clockwise

you’ll be diverted from the M25 at junction 10 to join the A3 northbound

at Painshill, take the A245, then the A320

rejoin the M25 at junction 11

Junction 11 to Junction 10 - anticlockwise

you’ll be diverted from the M25 at junction 11 to join the A320 southbound

then take the A245 to Painshill

at Painshill, take the A3 southbound to rejoin the M25 at junction 10

Jonathan Wade, National Highways senior project manager, said: “This is the final block of closures on the M25 as this scheme nears completion.

“We were grateful to drivers who listened to our advice during the three weekend closures last year and I’d again urge them to only use the motorway if their journey is absolutely necessary.

“Unfortunately, it’s simply not possible to carry out this scale of infrastructure improvement, which will benefit millions of people in the long term, without there being some degree of short-term disruption.

“We have spent months planning these closures, but they will still cause significant congestion and delays, so we are asking road users to allow extra time and use alternative routes where possible. Please follow our official diversion routes and not information from satnavs.”

As part of the scheme National Highways has already opened the new Wisley Lane and installed several structures which will offer safe passage for pedestrians, cyclists and horse-riders over the motorway. Jet lanes are also now carrying traffic through the junction while avoiding traffic signals.

While the fundamental elements of the scheme which affect drivers day-to-day are still expected to be finished this summer, the final completion date for the project has now been moved back to spring 2026 after poor weather delayed the original timetable.