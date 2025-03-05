M25 Junction 10 closures: Major motorway closure this weekend as part of multi-million interchange project
Work has been ongoing for some time at the junction - said to be the busiest interchange in the country - which is used by Hampshire drivers heading towards London and further north.
The M25 will be closed for two full weekends in March to allow for old bridges over the carriageway to be demolished and removed. This will be followed by a closure of the A3 in April.
The dates for the next major road closures are:
- M25 closed between junction 10 and 11 from 9pm on Friday, March 7 to 6am on Monday, March 10
- M25 closed between junction 10 and 11 from 9pm Friday, March 21 to 6am on Monday, March 24
- A3 closed in both directions at M25 Junction 10 and Cobham Roundabout/A245 between April 11-14.
Concertgoers, sports fans and holidaymakers travelling to London and surrounding areas are among those urged to plan their journeys well in advance and ensure they allow extra time or make alternative travel arrangements.
Junction 10 to junction 11 - clockwise
- you’ll be diverted from the M25 at junction 10 to join the A3 northbound
- at Painshill, take the A245, then the A320
- rejoin the M25 at junction 11
Junction 11 to Junction 10 - anticlockwise
- you’ll be diverted from the M25 at junction 11 to join the A320 southbound
- then take the A245 to Painshill
- at Painshill, take the A3 southbound to rejoin the M25 at junction 10
Jonathan Wade, National Highways senior project manager, said: “This is the final block of closures on the M25 as this scheme nears completion.
“We were grateful to drivers who listened to our advice during the three weekend closures last year and I’d again urge them to only use the motorway if their journey is absolutely necessary.
“Unfortunately, it’s simply not possible to carry out this scale of infrastructure improvement, which will benefit millions of people in the long term, without there being some degree of short-term disruption.
“We have spent months planning these closures, but they will still cause significant congestion and delays, so we are asking road users to allow extra time and use alternative routes where possible. Please follow our official diversion routes and not information from satnavs.”
As part of the scheme National Highways has already opened the new Wisley Lane and installed several structures which will offer safe passage for pedestrians, cyclists and horse-riders over the motorway. Jet lanes are also now carrying traffic through the junction while avoiding traffic signals.
While the fundamental elements of the scheme which affect drivers day-to-day are still expected to be finished this summer, the final completion date for the project has now been moved back to spring 2026 after poor weather delayed the original timetable.
