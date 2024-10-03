Drivers are being warned of delays as the junction of the M25 and A3 is closed this weekend as part of a £317m project to create a new interchange.

It is the first of three more closures of the junction 10 sliproads, connecting the two roads, this year with drivers urged to follow diversions or choose a different route to travel.

As previously reported by The News, the interchange is one of the busiest in the country and is used by many motorists from the Portsmouth area travelling into the London area and beyond.

Slip roads on and off the junction will be closed from the Friday evening to the Monday morning on the following dates:

October 4 to 7

October 18 to 21

November 1 to 4

Official diversion routes are:

A3 travelling northbound (towards London), to continue west on M25

leave the A3 at Send onto the B2215, at the roundabout take the first exit to the A247 Send Barns Lane, to the roundabout junction with B382 High Street Old Woking (approximately 2.1 miles)

take the second exit to the B382 High Street and continue onto the B382 Old Woking Road then continue to the roundabout Junction with the A245 (approximately 2.9 miles)

take the first exit to the A245 Sheerwater Road continuing on the A245 to the Six Crossroads Roundabout Junction with the A320 taking the fifth exit to the A320 Chertsey road (approximately 1.8 miles), then continuing on the A320 the M25 J11 to join the M25 west (approximately 3.6 miles)

A3 travelling north (towards London), to continue east on M25

leave the A3 at Send onto the B2215, at the roundabout take the third exit to the A247 through West Clandon and to the Clandon Crossroads junction with the A246 (approximately 2.4 miles)

turn left to the A3246 towards Leatherhead and continue to the Givons Grove roundabout junction with the A24 Leatherhead Bypass (approximately 8.5 miles)

then take the second exit to the A24 Leatherhead bypass and continue to the roundabout junction with the A24 taking the second exit to the 243 (approximately 1.6 miles)

continue along the A243 to join the M25 east at Junction 9 (approximately 1.3 miles)

A3 travelling southbound (towards Guildford), to continue east on M25

leave the A3 at the Painshill junction and follow the A245 towards Painshill to the Between Streets junction with the A307 (approximately 0.6 miles)

take the first exit to the A307 towards Esher to the Scilly Isles Junction with the A309 Kingston Bypass (approximately 4.5 miles)

take the second exit onto the A309 Kingston Bypass up to the A3 Hook Junction (approximately 2.1 miles)

at the Hook Junction take the second exit to the A243 towards Hook and Malden Rushett and Join the M25 at Junction 9 (approximately 5.3 miles)

A3 travelling southbound (towards Guildford), to continue west on M25

leave the A3 at the Painshill junction and follow the A245 through Byfleet, West Byfleet and Sheerwater towards the Six Crossroads Roundabout junction with the A320 Woking (approximately 5.7 miles)

Take the fifth exit to the A320 which will take you to Junction 11 of the M25 (Approximately 3.6 miles)

M25 travelling westbound (towards Heathrow), to continue south on the A3

leave at junction 9 taking the first exit and follow the A24 Leatherhead Bypass south to the Givons Grove junction with the A246 (approximately 3.6 miles).

at the Givons Grove roundabout junction with the A246 take the second exit to the A246 Leatherhead Road toward Guildford to the Clandon Crossroads (approximately 8.5 miles)

at the Clandon Crossroads take the right turn to the A247 Clandon Road and then access the A3 South at the Send Junction (approximately 2.1 miles)

M25 travelling westbound (towards Heathrow), to continue north on the A3

leave the M25 at junction 9

follow the A243 towards Malden Rushett and Chessington (Approximately 5.3 miles)

at the Hook Junction turn left onto the A309 Kingston Bypass and continue to the Scilly Isles Junction with the A307 (approximately 2.1 miles)

then take first exit to the A307 towards Esher and Cobham to the Between Streets Junction (approximately 4.5 miles)

at the junction of the A307 Portsmouth Road take the second exit to the A245 and head towards Painshill Junction and join the A3 north (approximately 0.6 miles)

M25 travelling eastbound (towards Gatwick), to continue north or south on the A3.

leave the M25 at Junction 11

follow the A320 towards the Six Crossroads roundabout Junction with the A245 Woking, (approximately 3.6 miles)

take the A245 to Sheerwater, West Byfleet and Byfleet (approximately 5.7 miles) to join the A3 north or south at the Painshill Junction.

For more details and a diversion maps visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/south-east/m25-junction-10/