Motorists are being warned to be prepared this weekend with the interchange linking the A3 with the M25 set to be closed as part of the multi-million pound project to upgrade it.

All slip roads will be closed at junction 10 of the M25 where it meets the A3 from Friday 13 to Monday 16 June which means that while you will be able to drive through the interchange on both the A3 and the M25, you will not be able to leave or join.

Drivers travelling north from Hampshire are being urged to stick to the official diversion routes to avoid congestion on local roads, which will be different to previous diversions as the A320 is closed nearby, or taking the M3 to avoid the area completely.

There are further weekend closures of the A3 between junction 10 and the Painshill interchange coming up on the weekend of June 20 - 23 and July 4 -7.

Please remember that closures can change at short notice. You can check the latest information on our daily closures page or find live travel information on our Traffic England website. You can also visit the M25 junction 10 web page in the coming weeks for more information on these closures.