M27: All lanes now open on M27 between Fareham and Southampton following multi-car crash

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Nov 2024, 20:45 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 20:50 BST
All lanes on the M27 are now open after being closed due to a multi-car crash.

The AA and National Highways both reported that two lane closures were put in place on the M27 westbound are from junction 9, A27, to junction 8, A3024 earlier this evening (November 6). This was due to a multi-vehicle collision.

National Highways previously said: “Lanes 3 and 4 remain CLOSED on the #M27 westbound between J9 #Fareham and J8 #Southampton for vehicle recovery following a multi vehicle collision.

“Lanes 1 and 2 are now OPEN. There are currently delays of 40 mins and approx. 4 miles of congestion.”

In an update, National Highways have confirmed that all of the lanes have now been reopened.

National Highways said: “All lanes are now OPEN on the #M27 westbound between J9 #Fareham and J8 #Southampton following a multi vehicle collision.

“Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 20 mins and approx. 2 miles of congestion.”

