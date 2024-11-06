All lanes on the M27 are now open after being closed due to a multi-car crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA and National Highways both reported that two lane closures were put in place on the M27 westbound are from junction 9, A27, to junction 8, A3024 earlier this evening (November 6). This was due to a multi-vehicle collision.

National Highways previously said: “Lanes 3 and 4 remain CLOSED on the #M27 westbound between J9 #Fareham and J8 #Southampton for vehicle recovery following a multi vehicle collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic

“Lanes 1 and 2 are now OPEN. There are currently delays of 40 mins and approx. 4 miles of congestion.”

National Highways said: “All lanes are now OPEN on the #M27 westbound between J9 #Fareham and J8 #Southampton following a multi vehicle collision.