Drivers are being warned of upcoming overnight road closures on the M27 and A32.

The closures will be taking place from Monday 14 October to Friday 25 October 2024 to support the Welborne Garden Village development near Fareham.

Hampshire County Council said in a statement: “The closures will enable utility works to be undertaken by Portsmouth Water, including surveys to locate the depth and position of existing services. They will also enable the necessary surveys to be undertaken safely in the central reservation and a new traffic management layout to be installed by contractor VolkerFitzpatrick, to support the flow of one lane of traffic in each direction.”

The closures will take place as follows:

Monday 14 October to Tuesday 22 October 2024 between 9pm and 6am (for 9 nights)

A32 south-bound and A32 north-bound Lane 2 closure (from Knowle roundabout to North Hill roundabout). There will be no access onto the M27 east-bound on-slip. Access will still be possible for A32 north-bound traffic.

The closure will enable surveys to be undertaken in the central reservation and utility works to be undertaken by Portsmouth Water. A signed diversion route will direct road users via Wickham along the A334 and A3051 to the M27 Junction 9 and the A27. See diversion route plan.

Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 October 2024 between 9pm and 6am (for 2 nights)

A32 north and south-bound full closure and M27 west-bound off-slip closure. There will be no access onto the east-bound on-slip. The works will enable a new traffic management layout to be installed.

During these closures, the A32 traffic will be diverted via the A334 and A3051 to M27 Junction 9 and the A27, while road users wishing to join the A32 northbound will be diverted to M27 Junction 9 and will follow the A3051 and A334. Escorted access will be provided for directly impacted residents, businesses, and emergency vehicles. See diversion route plan.

The roads will re-open from Friday 25 October 2024 at 6am with one lane of traffic in each direction under a 40mph speed limit. See traffic management plan.“We would like to thank everyone for their co-operation and understanding during these works,” a council statement added.