Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two overnight road closures will take place on the M27 and A32 as part of the works to bring about the Welborne development.

The A32 and M27 Junction 10 westbound will both close to ensure the safe movement of equipment and materials into the area adjacent to the A32 to enable advance works. The closures are part of the Welborne Garden Village development near Fareham.

The Hampshire County Council is going to create 6,000 new homes as part of the Welborne Garden Village which will also have shopping areas, schools and other facilities once complete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An impression of how the new-look Junction 10 of the M27 might look, released in 2019 | Council

The closures are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, August 2, between 9pm and 5:30am (a single night closure):

M27 Junction 10 westbound slip road closure and associated A32 Northbound lane 1 closure (from M27 exit slip to Dean Farm entrance). The A32 will remain open in both directions and a diversion route will be in place for the M27 slip road closure.

The closure is taking place to allow for the safe delivery of large equipment and materials.

Wednesday, August 14, between 9pm and 5:30am (a single overnight closure):

M27 Junction 10 westbound slip road closure and A32 northbound full closure (from North Hill Roundabout to Knowle Roundabout).

A32 southbound will remain open.

The closure is taking place to enable the installation of a full-time lane one closure on the A32 northbound. This will be in operation from 6:00am on August 15 until further notice, to allow for a temporary access to be constructed off the A32, north of the M27.