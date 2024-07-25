M27 and A32 to close for two nights as part of Welborne Garden Village development
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A32 and M27 Junction 10 westbound will both close to ensure the safe movement of equipment and materials into the area adjacent to the A32 to enable advance works. The closures are part of the Welborne Garden Village development near Fareham.
The Hampshire County Council is going to create 6,000 new homes as part of the Welborne Garden Village which will also have shopping areas, schools and other facilities once complete.
The closures are as follows:
Friday, August 2, between 9pm and 5:30am (a single night closure):
- M27 Junction 10 westbound slip road closure and associated A32 Northbound lane 1 closure (from M27 exit slip to Dean Farm entrance). The A32 will remain open in both directions and a diversion route will be in place for the M27 slip road closure.
- The closure is taking place to allow for the safe delivery of large equipment and materials.
Wednesday, August 14, between 9pm and 5:30am (a single overnight closure):
- M27 Junction 10 westbound slip road closure and A32 northbound full closure (from North Hill Roundabout to Knowle Roundabout).
- A32 southbound will remain open.
The closure is taking place to enable the installation of a full-time lane one closure on the A32 northbound. This will be in operation from 6:00am on August 15 until further notice, to allow for a temporary access to be constructed off the A32, north of the M27.
For the lane closure to operate safely, the existing central refuge crossings at Dean Farm and Pook Lane need to be closed. Road users wanting to turn right or left across the A32 will need to travel north on the A32 to Knowle roundabout and then head back south.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.