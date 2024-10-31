M27: Arrest made after Honda Accord drives wrong way on M27 and A31

Enquiries are ongoing after a woman was arrested for driving on the wrong side of the road.

The police were called at 7:39pm on Tuesday, October 29 with reports of a silver Honda Accord driving the wrong way along the eastbound carriageway of the M27 between junctions 1 and 2, with hazard lights activated.

The car continued to travel on the wrong side of the road onto the A31 where it drove through the New Forest, before leaving the dual carriageway.

Enquiries led the police to an address in Wilton, Wiltshire, where a 79-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. She has since been bailed until January 29, 2025, while further enquiries are conducted.

The police are asking for anyone who saw the incident, or captured it on dashcam, to come forward by contacting them on 101, quoting 44240471597.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

