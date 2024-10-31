Enquiries are ongoing after a woman was arrested for driving on the wrong side of the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police were called at 7:39pm on Tuesday, October 29 with reports of a silver Honda Accord driving the wrong way along the eastbound carriageway of the M27 between junctions 1 and 2, with hazard lights activated.

Police

The car continued to travel on the wrong side of the road onto the A31 where it drove through the New Forest, before leaving the dual carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries led the police to an address in Wilton, Wiltshire, where a 79-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. She has since been bailed until January 29, 2025, while further enquiries are conducted.

The police are asking for anyone who saw the incident, or captured it on dashcam, to come forward by contacting them on 101, quoting 44240471597.