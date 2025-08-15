M27: Broken down car transporter causes lane closure and 30 minute delays on A31 and motorway

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 14:32 BST
Traffic officers are at the scene of an ongoing incident on the A31 which has caused a lane closure and heavy delays.

Drivers are facing serious delays of 30 minutes on the A31 and M27 eastbound this afternoon (August 15) due to a broken down car transporter.

National Highways has confirmed they are at the scene ‘waiting for recovery’.

National Highways South East wrote on X, saying: “1 lane (of 2 ) is closed on the #A31 eastbound between the #A338#Ringwood and the #M27 due to a broken down car transporter.”

HampshireTraffic
