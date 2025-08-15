M27: Broken down car transporter causes lane closure and 30 minute delays on A31 and motorway
Traffic officers are at the scene of an ongoing incident on the A31 which has caused a lane closure and heavy delays.
Drivers are facing serious delays of 30 minutes on the A31 and M27 eastbound this afternoon (August 15) due to a broken down car transporter.
National Highways has confirmed they are at the scene ‘waiting for recovery’.
National Highways South East wrote on X, saying: “1 lane (of 2 ) is closed on the #A31 eastbound between the #A338#Ringwood and the #M27 due to a broken down car transporter.”