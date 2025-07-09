M27: Car towing caravan hits central reservation with police and firefighters scrambled to junction 4
The single-vehicle crash happened on the M27 westbound between junctions 4 and 3 this afternoon (July 9). Traffic officers from National Highways, police, firefighters, and paramedics, were all scrambled to the scene just before the Rownhams Services.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.33pm with reports of a collision on the M27 between junctions 4 and 3. A car towing a caravan had collided with the central reservation. No injuries were reported.”
It was confirmed that no one was trapped inside the caravan when it toppled over. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “St Mary’s and Redbridge firefighters were called 3:45pm to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the M27.
“Fortunately, no one was trapped, and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service worked to make the scene safe. Firefighters left the area and returned to their station after receiving the stop message at 4pm.”
Traffic had to be halted while emergency personnel worked at the scene. Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports that queues stretched up to junction 8 for Bursledon.
National Highways South East reported that the area was cleared at 4.30pm. “The overturned caravan and car have been cleared and both lanes have re-opened,” they added.
“There are delays of 45 mins and 5 miles of congestion from this incident. But these should begin to ease now.”
Traffic has been stopped on the M27 this afternoon due to a single vehicle crash where a caravan overturned.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports delays have now backed up to junction 5 of the M27 for Eastleigh.
The AA Traffic Map reports that emergency services are at the crash site.
They said: “Road closed and long delays due to rolled over RV on M27 Westbound at J4 M3 Interchange. All emergency services and Traffic Officers are working at the scene to safely reopen all of the lanes.”
Recovery work is progressing at a crash site after a caravan overturned on the M27.
Nation Radio South Travel reports that junction 4 remains blocked.
They added: “Queues back to Hamble Bridge. Recovery work well underway, hopefully clearing shortly.”
The M27 westbound at junction 4 has now been cleared.
An overturned caravan previously blocked all lanes.
"ALL LANES OPEN. The overturned caravan and car have been cleared and both lanes have re-opened.
“There are delays of 45 mins and 5 miles of congestion from this incident. But these should begin to ease now.”
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reports that queuing motorists on the M27 are backed up to junction 8 for Bursledon.
National Highways said delays should ease, after the crash site was cleared.
A police spokesman has provided more information about the M27 crash this afternoon.
Nobody was trapped in the caravan when it overturned during a crash on the M27 this afternoon.
