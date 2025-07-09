A car towing a caravan slammed into a central reservation on a motorway - causing it to topple over.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The single-vehicle crash happened on the M27 westbound between junctions 4 and 3 this afternoon (July 9). Traffic officers from National Highways, police, firefighters, and paramedics, were all scrambled to the scene just before the Rownhams Services.

Traffic has been halted on the M27 this afternoon after a caravan overturned. | National Highways

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.33pm with reports of a collision on the M27 between junctions 4 and 3. A car towing a caravan had collided with the central reservation. No injuries were reported.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was confirmed that no one was trapped inside the caravan when it toppled over. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “St Mary’s and Redbridge firefighters were called 3:45pm to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the M27.

“Fortunately, no one was trapped, and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service worked to make the scene safe. Firefighters left the area and returned to their station after receiving the stop message at 4pm.”

Traffic had to be halted while emergency personnel worked at the scene. Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports that queues stretched up to junction 8 for Bursledon.

National Highways South East reported that the area was cleared at 4.30pm. “The overturned caravan and car have been cleared and both lanes have re-opened,” they added.