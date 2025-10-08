M27 closed after two lorries crash with long delays set to last for several hours
The collision happened at junction 5 eastbound near Southampton Airport. Delays for drivers are expected to last until around midday.
A police statement said: “Please be aware that the M27 eastbound is closed at junction 5 following a collision involving two lorries. No one was seriously injured.
“Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads of J5. Please follow our National Highways partners on X for updates around the closure that is in place: @HighwaysSEAST.”
National Highways said: "The M27 eastbound at junction J5. Road traffic collision, currently active.
"The event is expected to clear between 12pm and 12.15pm. There are currently delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic."
Workers are on site clearing a spillage from the crash. “We continue to treat and clear a spillage on the M27 eastbound within J5 @SOU_Airport following this morning's collision,” the highways authority said.