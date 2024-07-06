M27 closed in both directions after a serious collision
The M27 has been closed in both directions following a serious collision on the busy Hampshire motorway.
The Highways Agency has confirmed that the motorway has been closed in both directions between junction 2 (Ower) and junction 3 (Totton), with emergency services on the scene including an air ambulance.
More details as we get them.
