Drivers are being warned of upcoming road closures on the M27 this month.

The work is scheduled to be carried on the M27 between junctions 5 and 8 during October with a focus on junction 7 of the M27 eastbound exit. Engineers will install new low noise asphalt and raise the gradient of the slip road by 180mm to ensure it matches the new motorway surface.

Richard Scrase, programme delivery manager from National Highways, said: “Initially we planned two full weekend closures of the exit slip road but thanks to the efforts of everyone involved we have been able to reduce this to one full closure combined with overnight works.

“I would like to apologise in advance for any delays our work may cause. The slip road closures are essential to allow us to improve the quality of the road surface - the new low-noise surface will benefit both communities living near to the motorway and those traveling on it for many years to come.”

The road closures are as follows:

Full closure (day and night):

October 15 at 9pm to October 19 at 6am

M27 Junction 7 eastbound exit slip road

Weeknight closures:

October 15 to October 18 between 9pm to 6am:

M27 junction 5 eastbound entry and exit slip roads

M27 junction 7 eastbound entry and exit slip roads

M27 junction 8 eastbound exit slip road

October 19 to October 27 between 9pm to 6am:

M27 junction 5 eastbound entry and exit slip roads

M27 junction 7 eastbound exit slip road

M27 junction 8 eastbound exit slip road

Drivers travelling on the eastbound carriageway will not be able to exit at junctions 5, 7 or 8 if travelling in the contraflow lane while these road closures are in place.