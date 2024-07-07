Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A major road has been reopened following a significant crash which required an air ambulance.

The M27 westbound between junction 2, Ower, and junction 3, Totton, near Southampton, was closed yesterday (July 6) at approximately 6pm. The closure was a result of a major collision which required an air ambulance which transported the casulty to hospital. The road remained closed for multiple hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.