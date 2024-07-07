M27 Collision: Road reopens westbound between junction 3 and junction 2 following major collision

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Jul 2024, 10:03 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2024, 13:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A major road has been reopened following a significant crash which required an air ambulance.

The M27 westbound between junction 2, Ower, and junction 3, Totton, near Southampton, was closed yesterday (July 6) at approximately 6pm. The closure was a result of a major collision which required an air ambulance which transported the casulty to hospital. The road remained closed for multiple hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The road has now been reopened.

For more information about traffic updates, click here.

Related topics:M27SouthamptonAir ambulanceHospitalEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.