M27 Collision: Road reopens westbound between junction 3 and junction 2 following major collision
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major road has been reopened following a significant crash which required an air ambulance.
The M27 westbound between junction 2, Ower, and junction 3, Totton, near Southampton, was closed yesterday (July 6) at approximately 6pm. The closure was a result of a major collision which required an air ambulance which transported the casulty to hospital. The road remained closed for multiple hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.
The road has now been reopened.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.