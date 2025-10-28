M27: Commuters face 'severe' delays of 18 minutes following lane closure
Commuters are facing ‘severe’ delays on the M27 this morning following the closure of a lane.
There are delays of 18 minutes on the westbound carriageway of the M27 as a result of a lane closure due to a stalled car.
The AA said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound at J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). There is one of three lanes closed.
“Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed ten mph.”