M27: Commuters face 'severe' delays of 18 minutes following lane closure

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2025, 08:13 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 08:13 GMT
Car accidents - What to do if you witness a car accident
Commuters are facing ‘severe’ delays on the M27 this morning following the closure of a lane.

There are delays of 18 minutes on the westbound carriageway of the M27 as a result of a lane closure due to a stalled car.

Car queue in the bad traffic road. Selective focus.placeholder image
Car queue in the bad traffic road. Selective focus.

The AA said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound at J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). There is one of three lanes closed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed ten mph.”

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthTraffic
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice