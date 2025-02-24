M27 crash at Portsmouth junction results in road being partially blocked and heavy delays

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 07:40 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 07:40 GMT
Delays are building on the M27 this morning following a crash.

Drivers are facing increasing delays on the M27 due to a crash that has resulted in the road being partially blocked.

The AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth).”

Delays are expected this morning (February 24) while the incident is dealt with.

For more information about the crash, click here.

