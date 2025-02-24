M27 crash at Portsmouth junction results in road being partially blocked and heavy delays
Delays are building on the M27 this morning following a crash.
Drivers are facing increasing delays on the M27 due to a crash that has resulted in the road being partially blocked.
The AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth).”
Delays are expected this morning (February 24) while the incident is dealt with.
