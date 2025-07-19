M27 crash involved four vehicles as police give update
Two lanes were closed as traffic ground to a halt westbound by junction 7, as reported. The lanes have now been reopened.
AA Traffic News said: “Long delays and two lanes closed due to crash on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).
“Congestion to J8, and the A27 as drivers were diverted. All Lanes are now being reopened.”
Police have now provided details on the incident, saying: “We received a report of a four-vehicle road traffic collision on the westbound M27, at junction 7, at approximately 1.30pm today (Saturday 19 July).
“Officers were attendance, along with our South Central Ambulance Service partners, but have now resumed from the scene. Thankfully, only two minor injuries were reported.”
