A crash involving a car and van on the M27 is causing danger for vehicles which are being forced to “swerve around debris”.

Breaking news

The collision happened westbound at junction 4 by the M3 link, with debris from the crash causing a hazard for drivers.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to debris on road and crash, a car and a van involved on M27 Westbound at J4 M3. Drivers in both lanes are having to swerve around debris on the road.”

Police have been contacted.