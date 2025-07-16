M27 crash involving car and van amid danger for vehicles forced to 'swerve around debris'

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST
A crash involving a car and van on the M27 is causing danger for vehicles which are being forced to “swerve around debris”.

Breaking newsplaceholder image
Breaking news

The collision happened westbound at junction 4 by the M3 link, with debris from the crash causing a hazard for drivers.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to debris on road and crash, a car and a van involved on M27 Westbound at J4 M3. Drivers in both lanes are having to swerve around debris on the road.”

Police have been contacted.

Related topics:M27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice