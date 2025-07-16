M27 crash involving car and van amid danger for vehicles forced to 'swerve around debris'
A crash involving a car and van on the M27 is causing danger for vehicles which are being forced to “swerve around debris”.
The collision happened westbound at junction 4 by the M3 link, with debris from the crash causing a hazard for drivers.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to debris on road and crash, a car and a van involved on M27 Westbound at J4 M3. Drivers in both lanes are having to swerve around debris on the road.”
Police have been contacted.
