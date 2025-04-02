M27 crash involving lorry, van and two other vehicles sees 90 minute delays
Drivers are suffering “severe delays” as a result of the incident westbound between junction 7 and 5.
AA Traffic News said: “Long delays and two lanes closed due to crash, a lorry and a van involved on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to J9 (Whiteley / Segensworth / Fareham). In the construction area.”
The AA added: “Severe delays of 32 minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed five mph.”
National Highways said: “There are currently delays of one and a half hours against expected traffic. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 8.30pm and 8.45pm.”
A police spokesperson said: "This was a report of a four-vehicle collision on the M27, between J7 and J5, westbound, shortly after midday. Thankfully, no injuries were reported."
