M27 crash involving lorry, van and two other vehicles sees 90 minute delays

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 15:25 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 15:46 BST
A lorry and a van were among four vehicles involved in a crash in the construction area of the M27.

Drivers are suffering “severe delays” as a result of the incident westbound between junction 7 and 5.

AA Traffic News said: “Long delays and two lanes closed due to crash, a lorry and a van involved on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to J9 (Whiteley / Segensworth / Fareham). In the construction area.”

The AA added: “Severe delays of 32 minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed five mph.”

National Highways said: “There are currently delays of one and a half hours against expected traffic. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 8.30pm and 8.45pm.”

A police spokesperson said: "This was a report of a four-vehicle collision on the M27, between J7 and J5, westbound, shortly after midday. Thankfully, no injuries were reported."

