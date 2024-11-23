M27 crash leaves lane closed and driver delays in stormy weather

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 17:01 GMT
A crash on the M27 has left a lane closed and slow delays in stormy weather.

The incident happened westbound between junction 5 and 7 around 4pm as the region remains under siege from Storm Bert.

AA Traffic News said: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).”

